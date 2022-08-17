Darius Campbell Danesh’s ex-wife, Natasha Henstridge, has broken her silence following the Pop Idol star’s death.

The Canadian actress took to Instagram last night to pay a heartbreaking tribute to the Scottish star in a now-deleted post.

Darius passed away on August 11 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yesterday it was announced that former Pop Idol star Darius had passed away.

He was just 41 years of age when he was found dead in his US home.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.”

They then went on to say that the cause of death is unknown at the moment, however, it isn’t being treated as suspicious.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother,” they added.

Darius’ ex-wife, Natasha, paid tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the news of his death, Darius’ ex-wife, Natasha Henstridge, took to Instagram to pay tribute.

In a now-deleted post, Natasha uploaded a series of snaps of herself and her ex-husband.

Some of the pictures in the post included a series of selfies, as well as a stunning snap of Darius and Natasha posing against a sunset.

“I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – Only more love – Mother Theresa,” Natasha captioned the post.

“There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

Darius and Natasha

Natasha and Darius began dating in 2004 and married in 2011 in California.

However, in 2013, they filed for divorce. Three years later, however, they had a brief reconciliation before their divorce was finalised in 2018.

Speaking to the Scottish Herald once, Darius said: “That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and had a period of six months apart.

“It was often a long-distance relationship for half of it. That in itself was an amazing experience, but a painful one. When you love someone you want to be with them.”

The couple never had children, but Darius was step-father to Natasha’s two sons.

