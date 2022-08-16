RIP Darius Danesh: Fan tweets prove he was a truly iconic reality show contestant

Darius Danesh has died aged just 41 years old, it has been announced this afternoon (Tuesday, August 16).

News of the Pop Idol star’s passing has rocked his fans, who have taken to Twitter to share heartbreaking tributes for the Scottish singer.

Darius Danesh Campbell dies aged 41

It was announced today that Darius Danesh Campbell, star of Pop Idol 2003, has passed away aged 41.

The Scottish singer was found dead in his US home, his family has confirmed.

In a statement, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.”

The statement continued. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother,” they added.

Tributes for Darius Danesh

Upon hearing about his death, hundreds of the Scottish star’s fans have taken to Twitter to share their tributes.

Sad news of Darius’ shockingly untimely passing. He was a guest on The Kumars and couldn’t have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self deprecation. https://t.co/pkFzFbxSSM — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) August 16, 2022

“Good grief awful news, lovely guy…Sincere condolences to his loved ones. RIP Darius,” one fan said.

“So sad to read this, he always brought a smile to my face,” another wrote.

“Who doesn’t remember this guy. 41 is no age at all,” a third said.

Proper sad about Darius ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 16, 2022

Tributes to Pop Idol star Darius

The tributes to the late star didn’t end there.

“Darius dies at 41. No age at all. One of the early reality star legends,” another fan tweeted.

“Hearing the news that Darius has died and all I can think is how good a song Colourblind is. So sad,” a fifth wrote.

Thinking about it, I guess for my generation, Darius was maybe our Rylan. Shone far beyond the show that brought him fame. Great talent, very funny. And he was a brilliant musicals actor/singer. So awful. 41 is no age at all 😢

— Jonathan Weinberg 🇺🇦 (@writesJW) August 16, 2022

Darius Danesh provided one of THE most iconic pop culture moments of the early 00s. How very sad that he’s passed so young. pic.twitter.com/PnvQ63w5X9 — Dean (@DeanWilliam) August 16, 2022

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about Darius. He really was one of not just Pop Idol’s but TV’s best music discoveries. Colourblind was such a pop music moment – and it still is. So tragic,” another fan wrote.

“Poor Darius Danesh. A terrific talent. RIP.”

