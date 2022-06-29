Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about her marriage to Derek Draper

Kate Garraway’s latest confession about her husband Derek Draper is heartbreaking.

Derek, 54, is one of the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patients. He was admitted to hospital with the virus in March 2020 and has been battling to return to normality ever since.

In her latest interview, Kate has opened up about their relationship and admitted that she and Derek are still learning how to be together in their new normal.

Kate Garraway has made another tough confession about her husband Derek Draper (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Garraway husband Derek Draper

“When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus,” she told Good Housekeeping. “In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

However, Kate went on to share that her marriage isn’t the only relationship to be impacted by Derek’s condition.

The ITV star said that her husband Derek is having to rebuild his entire life, and that includes his bond with his children, Darcey 16, and William, 12.

Kate has been very open and honest about her struggles with Derek.

Speaking to You magazine earlier this year, she confessed that she gets very lonely nowadays. In fact, Kate shared that spending time with Derek now makes her miss the person he used to be even more.

Derek Draper is attempting to rebuild his entire life (Credit: ITV)

“It’s very lonely in a very crowded space,” she said.

“It’s hard to admit that, but it’s true. Actually, loneliness isn’t the right word. There’s a missing of somebody at the same time as being very present with them like you’re missing the person who is there.”

Kate has documented her husband Derek’s battle in two hard-hitting documentaries – Finding Derek and Caring For Derek.

She also regularly updates her fans on social media and GMB viewers about how they are doing.

Derek Draper latest

Kate recently told her Instagram followers that she was feeling rather “fretful” after Derek’s condition appeared to worsen.

She said: “So Derek has been in and out of the hospital a lot recently – hopefully, the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.”

