GMB’s Kate Garraway has documented her husband Derek Draper’s COVID-19 recovery on social media and earlier this year told how he dreams of what life was like before.

Former political advisor Derek caught the virus in March 2020 and spent more than a year in hospital.

He returned home in April 2021 but now needs round-the-clock care.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek have two kids together (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway admits husband Derek dreams about the ‘before’

In February, Good Morning Britain star Kate, 55, told how her hubby experiences “a kind of heartbreak” every day when he dreams of what things were.

She also confessed that she feels “really lonely”.

She told The Sun: “There are flashes of the old Derek and then he disappears again, and you’re left just feeling really lonely.

“Derek dreams about the ‘before’, and every morning it’s just so, so awful seeing him wake up, and the realisation of where he is.

“There’s a kind of heartbreak in his eyes, every single morning. You can just see it.”

Kate – who has 12-year-old son Billy and 15-year-old daughter Darcey with Derek – has regularly updated fans throughout Derek’s battle.

She also made two documentaries, Finding Derek and Caring For Derek, which explored her husband’s illness and their new life, with the star caring for him.

The garden is Kate’s ‘happy place’

Kate recently told her fans on Instagram that she’d been feeling a bit “fretful“.

Sharing a video of plants and flowers in the garden, she told her followers: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently – hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.

“As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck in to some weeding and planting.

Kate and Derek prior to his battle with COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s been ages since have been able to and I really missed it but nature hasn’t me. The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze.”

“I’m sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it,” she said.

Garraway’s Good Stuff is on at 8.30am on ITV on Saturday.