Kate Garrway has issued a sad update on husband Derek as he continues his COVID-19 recovery.

Derek was hospitalised right at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when he contracted the virus.

And now Kate has said she feels “fretful” as she gives an update on Derek’s health of late.

Kate Garraway has issued an update on husband Derek and admitted she feels ‘fretful’ (Credit: YouTube)

Derek has been ‘in and out of hospital a lot’, Kate Garraway admits

Kate took to her Instagram grid earlier today (June 12) to share some news with her followers.

She uploaded a video of her garden and said she was out there pottering around in order to gain some “calm”.

So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently – hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve.

It seems like it might have been a tough time for the family, with Kate revealing that Derek has been “in and out of hospital a lot”.

She shared: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently – hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted and very fretful.”

‘Life finds a way’

She continued: “As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck in to some weeding and planting.

“It’s been ages since have been able to and I really missed it but nature hasn’t me. The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze.

“Am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it.

“Now to get my hands dirty and get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!”

Kate admitted that Derek hasn’t been in the best of health lately (Credit: YouTube)

‘Wishing Derek better’

Fans were quick to rally round and send support to the Good Morning Britain anchor.

One said: “Hope things improve for you soon Kate, so glad you have your beautiful garden to keep you calm.”

A second added: “Aw so sad to hear about derek being in and out of hospital. It must be such a worry for you all. Often think about him.”

Another commented: “Wishing he would get better Kate, he is such a wonderful man and you, Darcey and Billy are incredible. Keep doing what you’re doing.

“If the nation’s love for you all could bring him back he would be back tomorrow.”

