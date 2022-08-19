Will Young paid tribute to his Pop Idol co-star Darius Danesh following his heartbreaking death at age 41.

The singer competed alongside Darius in the 2002 series of Pop Idol.

He shared a throwback photo of the pair on his Instagram and gave his condolences to his family.

Will Young breaks silence of Darius Danesh’s death

Last week, Darius was found dead in his apartment room in Minnesota, US.

In a statement released by his family, they shared that he sadly died on August 11 but the cause of his death was unknown.

They said: “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Will has now paid a heartfelt tribute to Darius, just a few days after his family announced his death.

Darius and Will competed alongside each other in the first ever season of Pop Idol.

Will won the series, while Darius finished in third place behind runner-up Gareth Gates.

Heartbroken by the news, Will shared an old photo of the pair during their time on Pop Idol on Twitter.

In the photo, the pair are smiling with their arms wrapped around each other.

For the past few days my thoughts have been with Darius’s family and will continue to be so. I found this picture a while ago taken during Pop Idol. pic.twitter.com/tDwVZCDE7V — Will Young (@willyoung) August 19, 2022

Alongside the photo he wrote: “For the past few days my thoughts have been with Darius’ family and will continue to be so. I found this picture a while ago taken during Pop Idol.”

Will added: “If there was ever an example of of not giving up on your dreams then Darius is top of the pile. Driven, courageous and gentle. My love goes to his family at this time x.”

