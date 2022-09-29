The Queen died three weeks ago and now her cause of death has been confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Now, the National Records of Scotland has published the Queen’s entry in the Register of Deaths.

Her Majesty died from “old age”, a certificate has confirmed (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen’s cause of death

An extract of the Queen’s death certificate confirmed that she died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 at 3:10pm.

It also confirmed that her cause of death was “old age”.

The document has been signed by Princess Anne – the Queen’s daughter.

The Queen’s death was announced on September 8 at 6:30pm.

Her Majesty died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland (Credit: Sky News)

A statement from the palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier that day, members of the Royal Family had rushed to Balmoral following news of the Queen’s health.

Around midday, Buckingham Palace had released a statement to say that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned” about her health.

It’s believed Princess Anne and King Charles were by their mother’s side when she died.

Other members of the family had travelled up to Balmoral but some failed to make it on time.

The Queen’s funeral took place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey (Credit: Sky News)

The Queen’s state funeral took place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Her family were in attendance along with world leaders and MPs.

On the evening of September 19, the Queen was laid to rest alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

She was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is part of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s final resting place

At the time, the palace said: “This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

“The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.”

Upon his mother’s death, Charles became King and his wife Camilla became Queen Consort.

In a televised address after his mother’s death, Charles said: “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I will say this, thank you for your love and your devotion to our family and the family of nations you have served.”

He also said: “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of us and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

