King Charles has made his first speech as the new sovereign in a televised address to the nation.

Charles is thought to have filmed the speech earlier today (September 9) in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

He arrived there at lunchtime today after flying in with Queen Consort Camilla from Balmoral.

Arriving at Buckingham Palace, Charles took time to greet well-wishers and take in floral tributes left at the gates of the palace.

He was seen shaking hands with the people gathered at the gates, with some kissing his hand and even his cheek.

King Charles delivered a speech to the nation (Credit: ITV)

King Charles makes first speech as sovereign

The televised address to the nation aired at 6pm tonight.

Speaking directly to the camera, King Charles said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow.

“Throughtout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inpsiration and example to me and to all my family. We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

“Queen Elizabeth’s life was well lived. She is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise for life-long service I renew today.”

He went on to say about the Queen’s pledge to “devote her life to the service of her people”.

The King said: “That was more than a promise. It was profound personal commitment.”

King Charles has just made his first televised address to the nation as monarch (Credit: ITV)

King Charles’ tributes to family

He also added: “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of us and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

King Charles then said he will “solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me” to “uphold the constitution’s principles at the heart of our nation”.

During the speech, Charles also paid tribute to his “darling” wife Camilla for her “steadfast devotion to duty”.

He also spoke about his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Charles spoke about William’s new title of the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall and said he takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall.

He also said William and Kate are now the “Prince and Princess of Wales”.

A picture of the Queen sat on the desk as King Charles delivered his speech (Credit: ITV)

He said: “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Charles then addressed Her Majesty, saying: “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I will say this, thank you for your love and your devotion to our family and the family of nations you have served.”

Written statement ahead of televised address

Charles had previously paid tribute to the Queen in a written statement released just after her death was announced.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

Charles added: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

Charles is now the new monarch following the death of his beloved mother (Credit Splash News)

What’s next for King Charles?

In the coming days, he will head off on a whistle-stop tour of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland before heading back to London for the funeral.

The funeral is expected to take place on Monday September 19, but Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm details.

