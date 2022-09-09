When is the Queen’s funeral? Will she be buried with Prince Philip? Will it be a bank holiday?

Following the death of the Queen, attention now turns to her funeral.

Adored by so many people in the United Kingdom and overseas, the Queen‘s death will leave many wanting to know how they can pay their respects.

She will be of course be greatly missed, with a timeline of events now taking place following her death.

But what’s going to happen at her funeral? Here’s what we know.

The monarch died yesterday at the age of 96 (Credit: Splash News)

What happens next? Funeral plans for the Queen

Following the death of the Queen, the entire country will now enter a 10-day mourning period.

On the 10th day of mourning, the Queen’s body will be moved to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral.

The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by the Royal Family and state officials from all over the world.

The funeral will also be coordinated by the armed forces and Government.

The night before, church services will be held around Britain, with larger towns and cities holding memorial services in sports stadiums and public venues.

The funeral of the Queen is expected to take place on Monday September 19. This has not yet been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to take place on Monday September 19 (Credit: Splash News)

What will the Queen’s funeral be like?

The Queen is expected to have a state funeral.

A state funeral is a public funeral ceremony, observing the strict rules of protocol, held to honour people of national significance.

State funerals usually include much pomp and ceremony as well as religious overtones and distinctive elements of military tradition.

Generally, state funerals are held in order to involve the general public in a national day of mourning after the family of the deceased gives consent.

A state funeral will often generate mass publicity from both national and global media outlets.

Big Ben chimes at the start of the day

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, Big Ben will chime at 9am and her body will be taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

A procession will take place, with members of public lining the route to pay tribute to the monarch.

Her body will arrive at 11am, with the royal family and around 2,000 invited guests in place ready for the ceremony, which will be television around the world.

Inside the Abbey, the Archbishop will speak. During prayers, broadcasters will refrain from showing the faces of the royal family.

At midday, as the religious service ends, there will be a two-minute silence across the UK.

The Ministry Of Defence will also arrange for gun salutes to take place at saluting stations around the country.

A procession will then take place in Windsor, with fans lining the route as the Queen makes her way to her final resting place.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried? Will Queen Elizabeth be buried with Prince Philip?

Following the funeral, the Queen will also have a committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Although the world will have been watching up until this point, the committal itself will be a private affair.

Then she will be buried in the castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip.

Her mother, father and sister Princess Margaret are all buried in the Memorial Chapel.

It’s thought her coffin will be similar to that of Prince Phillip.

He was buried in a lead-lined English oak coffin specially made for him 30 years before his death.

Members of the royal family are buried in lead-lined coffins because they help preserve the body for longer.

The lead makes the coffin airtight, which stops moisture getting in. It’s thought the coffins preserve the body for a year.

However, it also makes them very heavy. In fact, Princess Diana’s coffin weighed a quarter of a tonne.

Banks and stock markets will close on the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Will Queen Elizabeth lie in state?

The Queen’s body will remain in Scotland for the coming few days.

It will then return to London.

The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral.

This will allow members of the public to file past and pay their respects.

The last time this happened was after the death of the Queen Mother.

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday and will Brits be given a day off?

It’s expected that the country will be given a national day of mourning on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

However, although banks and the stock market will be closed, it doesn’t necessarily mean Brits will automatically be given a day off.

The government won’t rule that employers have to give members of staff the day off.

Instead it will be at their discretion and something discussed at each individual place of work.

