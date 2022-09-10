Queen’s funeral: Bank Holiday welcomed by grieving British citizens

The UK will have a Bank Holiday to mark the Queen’s state funeral.

Many have long expected that the day would be treated as an unofficial bank holiday. However, now it has been made official.

It was announced today (September 10), that King Charles III has approved an order to make it official.

The sad event is expected to be held on Monday, September 19.

As a result, many will be given time off work to grieve.

The plans were revealed at the Accession Council today where Charles was also proclaimed King.

“Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland,” said Lord President of the Council.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

Charles replied: “Approved”.

As a result, many Brits took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

One tweeted: “Long live King Charles!”

“A new bank holiday is it? Check-in on your friends with young children at this difficult time,” commented a second.

Elsewhere, a third added: “Thank you for fulfilling the wishes of the country to have a bank holiday.”

What were the proclamations announced today?

The ascension council only comes together after the death of the monarch. It last occurred when King George VI died in 1952.

Today marked the first time it was televised in history.

Meanwhile, eight other official proclamations were read during today’s ceremony.

“One, ordering the proclamation to be printed and published in specialist supplements in the London, Edinburgh and Belfast Gazettes.

“Two – directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamation proclaiming His Majesty, King Charles III.

“Three – directing the Kings, Heralds and pursuivants of arms to attend at the court of St James to proclaim His Majesty King Charles III.

“Four – directing the Lord Mayor the court of alderman and commons of London to attend at the Royal Exchange to proclaim His Majesty King Charles III.”

“Five – directing His Majesty’s Secretary of State for Defence to give directions for the firing of guns at Hyde Park as soon as His Majesty is proclaimed.

“Six – directing the constable of His Majesty’s Tower of London to give directions for the firing of guns at the Tower of London as soon as His Majesty is proclaimed.

“Seven – directing His Majesty’s Secretary of State for Scotland to cause the proclamation for proclaiming His Majesty King Charles III to be published in Scotland.

“Eight – directing the clerk of the Council to issue circular letters for causing His Majesty King Charles III to be proclaimed.”

Charles officially makes first speech as King

Meanwhile, King Charles himself then took to the stage to make a speech.

“It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother, the Queen,” he said.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers, and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family.”

Furthermore, he continued: “To all of us as a family as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

