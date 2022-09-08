Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces in brief statement

The Queen has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed this evening.

The Palace released a brief statement delivering the devastating news, revealing that she died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

King Charlles and Queen Consort Camilla will remain in residence there.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happens now immediately following the Queen’s death?

Strict protocol for what is to happen following the Queen’s death has been in place for some years, with the code name Operation London Bridge.

These include how and where she will be laid in wait, when her funeral will take place and what will happen with Prince Charles becoming King.

Operation London Bridge

How will the United Kingdom mourn the Queen’s death?

We will enter a 10-day period of mourning. The day of the Queen’s death will be known as D Day with the days following called D Day plus the number of days that have passed.

For example, the second day will be D Day + 1.

Prince Charles will address the nation, before embarking on a tour ahead of his mother’s burial.

The funeral will take place 10 days after Her Majesty’s death.

The Queen became Monarch in 1952 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did the Queen become Monarch?

Her Majesty was born on April 21, 1926, to George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

She became Queen in February 1952 following the death of her father.

At the time, Elizabeth was in Kenya with her husband Prince Philip.

In June of that year, the Queen’s coronation took place as she was crowned Queen Elizabeth II aged 27.

The ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey and was televised.

Who is next in line to the throne?

Following the Queen’s death, Prince Charles is next in line to take the throne.

His son Prince William – Her Majesty’s grandson – is second in line followed by his son Prince George, who was born in 2013.

William’s other two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, follow behind.

Prince Philip died in April 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Death of Prince Philip

Her Majesty lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021.

Philip died on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. He died of old age, his death certificate stated.

At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

His funeral took place on April 17 at St George’s Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 guests could attend.

The Queen also had to sit alone during the ceremony because of social distancing.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip tied the knot on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

They went on to have four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

