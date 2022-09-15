Kate, Princess of Wales paid a subtle tribute to the late Queen on Wednesday.

Kate, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla and other royals, attended a procession yesterday in honour of Her Majesty.

During the procession and service at Westminster Hall, she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a touching tribute to Prince William‘s grandmother.

The Princess of Wales wore a Diamond and Pearl Leaf brooch, which reportedly belonged to the Queen.

She has only been seen wearing the brooch once before, in Belgium back in 2017, which makes it likely she picked it out for a reason on Wednesday.

The brooch is made from three leaves, each outlined in yellow gold.

At the centre of each leaf, there is a large pearl surrounded by several small diamonds.

It’s the second time this week Kate has referenced the Queen with her outfit.

On Tuesday, she was spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace wearing a triple strand pearl necklace.

The late monarch was known to be fond of her own three-strand pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a procession on Wednesday.

King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry lead the procession which also included Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Peter Phillips.

The Queen’s coffin is now lying-in-state at Westminster Hall and will do so until 6:30am on Monday, September 19.

The Queen’s State Funeral will take place later that day.

Harry and William made amends

Meanwhile, William and Harry each paid a touching tribute to their grandmother following her passing.

The Prince of Wales said: “On Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

Meanwhile, Harry said in his own statement: “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

Brits have been given a bank holiday on Monday to allow them to grieve and pay their respects as the Queen is laid to rest.

Queuing for the Queen

In the meantime, royal fans are queuing up in droves to visit the Queen’s coffin before she is laid to rest.

In the early hours of Thursday (September 15), people were already joining the line nearing Tower Bridge. The queue wound all the way from Westminster Hall.

According to the government tracker, the line to enter Westminster Hall was around three miles long on Thursday.

