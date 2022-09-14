Prince William and Prince Harry have walked behind the Queen’s coffin today in a procession.

The brothers put on a united front to accompany their father, King Charles III, and other members of the Royal Family in the procession this afternoon (September 14).

The Queen‘s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall ahead of a service.

Harry and William united in grief today (Credit: ITV)

William and Harry walk in procession

William and Harry were joined in the procession by King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Peter Phillips also joined the procession next to William and Harry.

The Prince of Wales walked in the procession for his late grandmother (Credit: ITV)

As the procession went by, mourners in the crowd were in tears.

The Queen’s coffin is being taken to Westminster Hall to lie-in-state.

The lying-in-state will begin today from 5pm and will be open to the public 24 hours a day.

The Queen’s coffin was taken to Westminster Hall in a procession (Credit: ITV)

Large queues formed hours in advance to pay respects to the late monarch.

The lying-in-state will end at 6:30am on Monday, September 19.

The state funeral will then take place later that day.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry issued statements on their beloved grandmother following her death.

The new Prince of Wales said in his statement: “On Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

William and Harry looked at the floral tributes in Windsor with Kate and Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William statement on Queen

“I, however, have lost a grandmother.”

William continued: “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

Concluding the emotional tribute, William added: “All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”

William paid tribute to his grandmother, the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry released a statement on Monday (September 12).

He said: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

The Duke of Sussex added: “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

