Kate, Princess of Wales’ subtle tribute to Queen as she joins royals at Buckingham Palace for arrival of coffin

Kate, Princess of Wales appeared to pay a subtle tribute to the Queen this week.

On Tuesday, Kate was seen joining her husband Prince William as they made their way toward Buckingham Palace.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the Princess of Wales wore a necklace consisting of three strands of pearls.

While such a necklace may seem insignificant, it could well be a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

The late monarch who known to be fond of her own three-strand pearl necklace.

Princess of Wales, Kate, paid tribute to the Queen (Credit: Splashnews)

According to reports, the Queen’s favourite pearl necklace was a three-strand pearl necklace that she had made from graduated pearls shortly after she was crowned Queen.

The Queen’s adoration of pearls is believed to have begun all the way back when she was a child.

Why was the Queen a fan of pearls?.

Arseiny Budrevich, the founder of Budrevich Fine Jewellery Studio, told Express that pearls were likely a favourite of Elizabeth’s for another reason too.

The expert explained that they “represent the aristocratic virtues of liberality, magnificence, and generosity”.

“Pearls have been associated with class, elegance, and sophistication since the Ptolemaic dynasty in ancient Egypt, where the Royal family wore pearls to show their status,” Budrevich told the Express.

“This tradition was then passed down through the holy Roman empire to the French monarchs who carried it into fashion in the middle ages, where it was subsequently dispersed through Europe. This is when the British empire picked up the style.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy week for the royals so far.

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan looked at floral tributes in Windsor (Credit: YouTube)

Royal duties continue despite the Queen’s death

Kate and Prince William joined King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

They made the journey to see the Queen’s coffin arrive at her London home.

Beforehand, His Majesty visited Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

As part of his new role following the death of the Queen, the monarch visits the home nations.

The last leg will see the King travel to Cardiff in Wales ahead of the Queen laying in state at Westminster Hall.

Despite it being royal protocol, some fans have expressed concerns that Charles and other members of the family hasn’t had enough time to grieve.

“Whatever the trappings and benefits of being a royal brings, I can’t imagine having to endure all these ceremonies. All they probably want to do is stay home and grieve,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another said: “God I feel for the royal family. They must be exhausted from all of these long ceremonies. They have no time to grieve in private.”

“I know there’s royal protocol to follow but King Charles looks completely exhausted,” added another. “Just let him grieve privately for a few days at least.”

