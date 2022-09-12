King Charles III appeared to fight back tears during his address to the UK Parliament earlier today (Monday, September 12).

The heartwrenching scenes struck a chord with royal fans too, who took to Twitter to comment on the King’s emotional state.

King Charles looked sombre today (Credit: BBC)

King Charles III fights back tears

Today saw King Charles address the UK Parliament in Westminster Hall.

The new King was joined by the Queen Consort, Camilla, as he made the historic address this morning.

During his address, Charles pledged to follow the Queen’s example of “selfless duty”.

“While very young her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation,” he said.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

At the end of his address, those in Westminster Hall sang the new, updated national anthem.

As they sang, the camera then cut to the King, who looked to be holding back tears.

The emotional moment came during the national anthem (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react to emotional King Charles

Upon seeing the emotional scenes, many royal fans took to Twitter to react to what they’d just seen.

“Oh gosh Charles trying not to cry during God save our King,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Poor Charles. Singing the national anthem at the #Westminster tributes. Looks like he’s holding back the tears…GOD SAVE OUR KING,” another wrote.

“Poor Charles [sad face emoji] you can see the tears in his eyes,” a third said.

“I’m sorry but King Charles choking up during the national anthem has just set me off again. BRB,” another wrote.

“Can’t watch this seeing #KingCharles close to tears is too much,” a fifth tweeted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles reunites Harry and William

Charles’ emotional address to Parliament comes just days after he reportedly reunited Harry and William.

On Saturday, the brothers, as well as their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, greeted well-wishers together.

According to a royal source, William asked Harry and Meghan to join them following a phone call from King Charles.

“The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier,” a source said.

“The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

According to the Daily Mail, it was Charles who ordered William to invite Harry and Meghan.

The new King reportedly wants the brothers to put their differences aside ahead of the Queen’s funeral next week.

