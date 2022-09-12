Princess Anne comforted as she curtseys to Queen’s coffin leaving royal fans in tears

Anne, Princess Royal, was comforted as she curtseyed to the Queen‘s coffin in emotional scenes yesterday (Sunday, September 11).

The heartwrenching tribute had royal fans in tears, with many taking to Twitter to praise Princess Anne for the respect she had shown her late mother.

Anne curtseyed as the Queen’s coffin passed by (Credit: BBC)

Anne, Princess Royal curtseys to Queen’s coffin

Yesterday saw the Queen’s coffin make the long journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Her Majesty’s coffin was taken to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday afternoon.

It remained there overnight before it is moved to St Giles Cathedral today (Monday, September 12). The Scottish public will be able to pay their respects to the Queen there.

Some members of the Royal Family were present to see Her Majesty’s coffin carried inside the Palace.

Amongst the royals present were Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, was also present.

As the Queen’s coffin passed Princess Anne, the 72-year-old curtseyed.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, curtseyed too. Edward and Andrew, meanwhile, bowed their heads.

During the heartbreaking moment, Sophie was also seen placing her hand on Anne’s back to comfort her.

Anne’s show of respect had fans in tears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans praise Anne, Princess Royal

Upon seeing Anne’s show of respect, many royal fans took to Twitter to praise her.

Some even confessed that her curtsey to her late mother had left them in tears.

“This brought me to tears today, Princess Anne curtsey to Queen Elizabeth, her mother.. so much respect,” one royal fan tweeted.

“How fitting that Princess Anne curtsey to her mother’s coffin. Brings tears to my eyes, what love and respect she has shown the world for her mother,” another said.

“My tears welled up when I saw Princess Anne curtsey to her mother’s coffin. The final goodbyes of a daughter to her mother,” a third wrote.

“Princess Anne’s curtsey to her mother’s coffin is the most heartbreaking but appropriate act I have seen across these last days. Broken,” another said.

“Princess Anne’s curtsey to her mom’s casket made me cry,” a fifth tweeted.

Anne has been hit hard by her mother’s death, an expert says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne ‘contorted’ by grief

According to one body language expert, the Queen’s death has hit Princess Anne particularly hard.

The Queen’s only daughter reportedly appeared “contorted with grief” when she was seen for the first time after the Queen’s death.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that Anne seemed the most “poignant” figure as the Royal Family left Balmoral Church on Saturday (September 10).

“Princess Anne was possibly the most poignant figure in terms of her body language, with her diminished posture and her facial expression,” she said.

She then said that it “appeared to aim at stoicism”.

However, she came to the conclusion that it was “contorted by sadness” following the death of Her Majesty.

