The coffin carrying the body of the Queen has been seen for the first time today (September 11).

The monarch died at her Balmoral estate on September 8, with King Charles and Princess Anne by her side.

And today she has started her final journey, leaving Balmoral for the very last time.

The coffin of the Queen has been seen for the first time (Credit: Sky)

Coffin of the Queen seen

Emotional royal fans lined the streets as the Queen started her journey to her final resting place.

At 10am today, the monarch’s coffin was lifted into a hearse by six gamekeepers at Balmoral.

It then started its journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

As the hearse carrying the coffin emerged from the gates of Balmoral, onlookers were seen weeping as the sound of silence filled the air among assembled crowds.

Some even threw single flowers ahead of the cortège.

The hearse was accompanied by a police outrider and several other cars, including one containing Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

Her husband Timothy Laurence was with her in the car.

She will be accompanying her beloved mother on her final journey back to London ahead of her funeral.

The coffin was covered with the Royal Standard from Scotland with a wreath of flowers on top.

They have been picked from the gardens of Balmoral and feature her flavours flowers including sweet peas, dahlias and white heather.

Crowds lined the streets (Credit: Sky)

Will is Her Majesty’s body being taken?

Once in Edinburgh, the monarch’s body will rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The journey is expected to take around six hours, as the procession weaves through the suburbs of Aberdeen, through Dundee and Perth, before arriving in Edinburgh.

It will also make a poignant trip across the King George VI bridge.

The coffin was covered in flowers picked from Balmoral (Credit: Sky)

What happens next?

The coffin of the Queen will sit in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Staff at the royal residence will then have time to pay respects to the late monarch.

Then, on Monday, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel up to Scotland.

They will then join the funeral procession to the cathedral on Monday afternoon.

Public viewing of the coffin starts at 5pm on Monday.

The Vigil of the Princes will begin at 7.20pm.

This will see King Charles and other senior royals keeping a constant watch on the coffin of the late monarch.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne will accompany her mother’s body to London.

It was originally thought that if the Queen died outside of the capital that her body would travel back to London via train.

However, it has now been confirmed that Princess Anne will accompany her mother’s body back to London via plane.

Once in London, the Queen will lie in state at for four days at Westminster Hall.

Her funeral will then take place on Monday September 19.

What is the Queen’s coffin made from?

Like Prince Philip’s coffin, the Queen will be laid to rest in an oak coffin lined with lead.

Lead prevents moisture from entering the coffin, meaning the body will be preserved for longer than usual.

It will have been made around 30 years ago, and will weigh around 245kg.

Read more: Princess Kate hailed as ‘deserving’ of title once held by Princess Diana

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your tributes.