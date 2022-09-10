What happens to the late Queen ahead of state funeral?

The Queen died on Thursday, and her funeral is scheduled to be held in a little over a week.

According to reports, Her Majesty died peacefully at her home in Scotland surrounded by members of the royal family.

Following her death, many royal fans are wondering what will happen to the late Queen ahead of her burial.

There was a remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, attended by the prime minister and other senior ministers. The Queen will be laid to rest in a state funeral (Credit: Cover Images) What happens to the late Queen before her funeral?

The Queen died in Scotland. According to BBC News, her coffin is expected to be moved tomorrow to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It will be taken in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service that will be attended by members of the royal family. The Queen’s body will remain at St Giles’ for a period of lying at rest. The public may be allowed to file past and pay their respects in person. If this happens, it will most likely be early next week.

The coffin will then be flown to London. It will be taken to Buckingham Palace and then to the Palace of Westminster. The Queen’s body will then lie in state at Westminster Hall, which is where hundreds of thousands of people will be allowed to file past over a period of four days. The state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey. She will then be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Meanwhile, if fans can’t visit the Queen’s coffin, there are other ways to pay tribute. A memorial flower garden will be created in London’s Green Park on Saturday. It will be the main designated place for laying flowers near Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, the Queen leaves behind numerous royal family members, and also her beloved dogs. The Queen died on Thursday (Credit: Splashnews) What about her Corgis? Her Majesty had a number of Corgis in her possession when she died, and now speculation is rife about who will take care of them.

Victoria Arbiter spoke to the Independent about the rumoured plans.

Whilst no official announcement has been made, Victoria claims that plans are in motion for the pooches.

“We can only speculate on plans for the corgis – nothing is left to chance with the royal family,” she said.

“The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The Queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip ankles of the royal family,” she then continued.

She went on to suggest that it’s likely one of the Queen’s children will carry the responsibility.

“All of the Queen’s children would welcome them with open arms,” she added.

The Queen will have a funeral held for her in a little over a week (Credit: Splashnews)

‘Broken heart’