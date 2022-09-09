Prince Harry leaves Balmoral alone after missing the Queen’s death

Prince Harry has left Balmoral following the death of the Queen.

The Queen, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8.

Senior royals rushed to the Queen’s bedside on Thursday including Prince Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince William.

Sadly for Harry, it’s said he failed to make it back in time to say goodbye to his grandmother before she passed.

Prince Harry is returning to London after spending the night at Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where is Prince Harry now following the Queen’s death?

The Duke of Sussex was seen being driven away in a Range Rover from Balmoral just after 8am on Friday.

He arrived around 8pm last night, shortly after confirmation that Her Majesty had passed away.

According to Mail Online, Harry arrived at Aberdeen airport at 9.20am and boarded a flight to London at 10am.

As he boarded his flight he was accompanied by an airport worker who he spoke with. They appeared to have a touching conversation, and at one stage he was seen placing his hand on her shoulder.

It has not been confirmed what Harry and Meghan Markle plan to do next.

The couple is expected to share whether they will remain in the UK until the state funeral, which is expected to be held on September 19. This has not been confirmed by the palace yet, however.

Meghan remained in London on Thursday while Harry travelled to be with the Queen.

A spokesperson for the couple yesterday had initially said Meghan would be joining her husband travelling north, but it was later decided she would remain in London.

The Queen’s passing was announced on Thursday with a short statement from Buckingham Palace.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Meghan Markle remained in London on Thursday while Harry travelled to Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Shortly after the Queen’s death, Charles – who is now King – released a statement to his “beloved mother”.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

This evening (September 9), King Charles III is expected to deliver a speech to the nation.

It will reportedly air at 6pm on Friday.

