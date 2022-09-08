Before the death of the Queen was announced this evening, a double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace, which has left royal fans extra emotional.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle this afternoon (September 8).

Moments before the announcement was made, a poignant double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace in London as people gathered outside the gates.

It also appeared over Windsor Castle.

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

Following the news that the Queen was under “medical supervision” today, people began gathering outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle awaiting updates.

At 6.30pm, the palace announced that the Queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”.

Before the announcement, many gathered outside the palace gates watched as a double rainbow appeared above the historic building.

The Queen has died aged 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many fans took to Twitter to speak about the poignant moment.

One person said: “There was a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace this afternoon when The Queen passed away.

Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace. The Queen is dancing with her Philip again.

“She’s really left us.”

Another wrote: “Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace. The Queen is dancing with her Philip again.”

A third added: “Oh, it’s so beautiful.”

Rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle before the announcement of the Queen’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another tweeted: “How fitting, a beautiful rainbow fitting for our Queen #QueenElizabeth.”

This evening, a statement was released by Buckingham Palace to confirm Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles, who is now King, released a statement following the news.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It read: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Tributes have poured in from celebrities.

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons.

“Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you.”

