King Charles will make a speech to the nation later today (September 9) following the death of his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at Balmoral, with Charles and Princess Anne by her side, it has been reported.

He released a statement last night (September 8) following his mother’s passing, and today he will address the nation in one of his first official jobs as the new monarch.

One of the first duties of King Charles will be to make a speech to the nation later today (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles to make televised speech today

The new monarch will make a televised address to the nation later today.

King Charles III is expected to pre-record the address to the nation, which will reportedly be aired at 6pm tonight.

Before that, the new monarch will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss today.

Of course, she was asked to form a government by the Queen just two days before her death.

What will King Charles say in his speech?

The contents of King Charles’ speech are not yet known.

However, it is expected that he will of course pay tribute to his beloved mother.

He will also no doubt attempt to rally the nation and unite them in their grief for the late Queen.

According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, King Charles will also pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Also tonight there will be an official service for prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The PM and senior ministers will attend and the public is also being welcomed.

2,000 seats will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Those wishing to attend must visit the City of London tourism Office in Carter Lane to collect a wristband from 11am.

The monarch died yesterday at the age of 96 (Credit: Splash News)

Charles’ statement following death of Queen

The new monarch released a written statement following the death of his mother.

It read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

What happens next?

The Queen’s funeral is expected to take place on Monday September 19.

The day will be declared a national day of mourning.

However, Brits will not automatically get the day off work.

Before that, King Charles will embark on a nationwide tour.

Where will King Charles visit on his tour?

After heading back to London today, Charles is expected to receive a motion of condolence at Westminster Hall.

He will then undertake a whistle-stop tour of the UK.

Charles will visit Edinburgh, visiting the Scottish Parliament and attending a service at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The following day he will head to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

There he will receive a motion of condolence at Hillsborough Council and there will be a service at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

He will then head to Wales, before returning to London for the funeral.

Death of the Queen

The Queen died “peacefully” at her Balmoral Estate yesterday afternoon.

She was the nation’s longest-serving monarch, enjoying 70 years on the throne.

Read more: Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace following Queen’s death

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.