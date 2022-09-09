The Queen’s final moments, with Anne and Charles by her side

The death of Her Majesty the Queen was announced yesterday and the nation is in mourning.

The Queen, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8.

Senior royals rushed to the Queen’s bedside on Thursday including Prince Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince William.

The Queen died “peacefully” yesterday aged 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen death: Monarch’s final moments

Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty died “peacefully” at Balmoral in the afternoon of September 8.

In a statement at 6.30pm, it said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles, who is now King, and his wife Camilla were at the Queen’s bedside, it’s understood.

Charles and Camilla were at the Queen’s bedside, it’s understood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne was also believed to have been at Balmoral.

Meanwhile, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex had flown to Scotland and travelled to Balmoral following the news of the Queen’s health.

It’s not known if they got there in time to see the Queen before her death.

However, Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral in the evening as reports claim he didn’t make it in time.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Her Majesty’s final days

In her final days, the Queen carried on with duty as she appointed Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister on Tuesday, September 6.

She also seen out former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting at Balmoral.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had cancelled a virtual engagement.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the palace revealed that the monarch’s doctors had become “concerned” about her health.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

A statement released around midday on Thursday read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

However, around 6:30pm on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty had died.

A statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles’ statement on the Queen

Shortly after, Charles released a statement on his mother’s passing.

The King said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

He added: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

