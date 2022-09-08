The Queen’s eldest son Charles – who has become King upon his mother’s death this afternoon – has released a moving statement.

He wrote: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

King Prince Charles has released a statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has also given a public speech to pay tribute to the monarch.

The Queen has died at Balmoral aged 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said outside Downing Street: “We are devastated by the news we’ve just heard from Balmoral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

She described the Queen as “a rock on which modern Britain was built”.

Truss added: “Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

“Her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

Buckingham Palace had earlier announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Its statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Tributes have poured in on social media.

Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer shared: “Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign.

“It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief.

“We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.

“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.”

