Piers Morgan, Holly Willoughby and Dan Walker lead celebrity tributes to Queen following her death

The Queen has been remembered by celebrities as she dies at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away this afternoon at Balmoral Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed this evening.

Now, tributes have poured in on social media from fans around the world as well as celebrities.

The Queen has died aged 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen dies at 96

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons.

“Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved.

“Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you.”

Meanwhile, Dan Walker said: “I don’t know about you but it feels very strange to be reflecting on the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

I don’t know about you but it feels very strange to be reflecting on the death of Her Majesty the Queen. She was so much a part our identity for so many generations. Life feels very different without her. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 8, 2022

“She was so much a part our identity for so many generations. Life feels very different without her.”

Carol Vorderman tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am for all of your service and your dedication. You have been the constant.

“We, in my family, are heartbroken. God Save The Queen.”

Paddy McGuinness wrote on Twitter: “A constant throughout my life. 15:00 Christmas Day will never be the same. RIP HM Queen Elizabeth.”

The Queen has been thanked for her service and duty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

J.K Rowling wrote on Twitter: “Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives.

“She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world.

“She’s earned her rest.”

This Morning host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to pay tribute.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “Thank you for your lifetime of service and humble commitment to duty…”

His co-star Phillip Schofield also took to Instagram to honour the monarch.

He wrote: “Thank you Ma’am.”

Singer Peter Andre wrote in an Instagram post: “Like many I feel so so sad about this.

“It has made me very emotional. Very surreal. Wow.

“Longest reigning monarch in British history. A true leader . May she rest in peace.”

The Queen tributes

Actor Larry Lamb wrote on Twitter: “What a terrible loss to this already poor battered old world and all of us who loved her.”

Martin Kemp said in a Twitter post: “Rest in peace your Majesty.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces in brief statement

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.