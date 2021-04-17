The funeral of Prince Philip is taking place today (April 17) and the world has just gotten its first glimpse of the coffin carrying his body.

Details of the royal ceremonial funeral had been released ahead of the day, including details of the duke’s lead-lined coffin.

The service is taking place at St George’s Chapel following the Duke of Edinburgh‘s death last Friday (April 9) at Windsor Castle.

Philip’s coffin has been draped with his personal standard along with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip funeral: Details on the duke’s coffin

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin has been draped with his personal standard along with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers.

It was taken to St George’s Chapel by a specially designed Land Rover.

The Bearer Party carried the coffin up the West Steps of the Chapel before pausing for a National Minute Silence at 3pm.

The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury then received the coffin ahead of the service.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who followed the coffin in the procession?

Philip and the Queen’s four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – walked in the procession.

They were joined by Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In addition, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon plus Philip’s personal protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets joined.

The Queen – accompanied by a lady in waiting – followed her husband’s funeral procession in her official Bentley.

Philip will be buried in a lead-lined coffin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the coffin made of?

Prince Philip’s coffin was made for him more than 30 years ago.

It is made of English oak and is lead-lined.

The Queen will be buried in a matching coffin when she dies.

Members of the royal family are buried in lead-lined coffins because they help preserve the body for longer.

The lead makes the coffin airtight, which stops moisture getting in. It’s thought the coffins preserve the body for a year.

However, it also makes them very heavy. In fact, Princess Diana’s coffin weighed a quarter of a tonne.

Last Friday (April 9), Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death in a statement.

It read: “It is with deep sorrow that HM the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

