Royals

She'll be watching the funeral via a special live feed

By Paul Hirons

In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex will reportedly pay her own private tribute to Prince Philip.

The duke died aged 99 on Friday April 9, and his funeral will take place tomorrow (April 17).

However, while Prince Harry will be in attendance to pay his respects to his grandfather, the pregnant duchess, 39, is staying at home in California.

Meghan Markle will make her own arrangements (Credit: Splash News)

What is the latest Meghan Markle and Prince Philip funeral news?

Buckingham Palace is said to have confirmed that those unable to make the service will “make private arrangements” to pay tribute to the Duke Of Edinburgh.

According to The Sun, Meghan will watch the proceedings on a “special live stream”.

Previously, Harry had paid tribute to his grandfather, and he mentioned his wife too.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘to return to Meghan Markle and Archie directly after Philip’s funeral,’ says expert

He said in an Instagram post: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

He called him: “Master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

“Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The Queen says she understands why Meghan can't attend Philip's funeral
Prince Harry is in the UK for the funeral (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen understands Meghan’s absence

Despite Meghan’s no-show for the funeral, more reports suggest the Queen understands her situation.

A source told People magazine: “It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing.

“Meghan expressed condolences.

“The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Meghan is due to give birth to her second child – a girl – sometime this summer.

It was claimed that doctors advised her not to make the 5,400-mile trip to the UK.

Prince Philip's funeral is this Saturday
Philip’s close family will be in attendance (Credit: Splash News)

What’s going to happen during tomorrow’s funeral?

Yesterday (April 15), Buckingham Palace released the guest list for Philip’s funeral.

Along with his children – Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward and their spouses and their own children – his grandchildren will also be in attendance.

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: Palace releases new details including guest list

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Queen will sit alone during the ceremony and will wear a mask.

It’s also ben revealed that Princes William and Harry will not walk side-by-side in the funeral procession.

