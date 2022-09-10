Princess Kate hailed as ‘deserving’ of new title once held by Diana as she ‘creates her own path’

Princess Kate has been hailed as “deserving” the royal title previously held by her late mother-in-law Diana.

And according to news reports, she “appreciates” the history associated with being Princess of Wales.

Kate was confirmed as the Princess of Wales in King Charles’ first public address since the passing of the Queen.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, is now also the Duke of Rothesay and the Duke of Cornwall, as well as the Prince of Wales.

And so that means Kate adds the Duchess of Rothesay, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess of Wales to her own list of regal ranks, alongside that of Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate, 40 – who is officially named Catherine and is regularly referred to by her maiden name of Middleton – is the first person to be titled Princess of Wales since her husband’s mother.

Kate and her young family appear alongside the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate ‘reaction to new Princess of Wales title’

According to news reports, the Princess of Wales “appreciates the history” of her new role.

A royal source has been widely quoted as suggesting Kate and William will maintain their “modest” approach to royal duties.

Additionally, it is claimed Kate has one eye on what’s to come and will want to make her own way.

The unnamed insider told reporters: “The couple are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role. But [she] will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

King Charles addressed the new titles bestowed on his eldest son and Princess Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did King Charles say about Princess Kate?

During an emotional address, King Charles made expected announcements about title changes following the death of the Queen.

He said: “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Princess Kate has also accrued further Duchess titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How royal fans reacted

Many royal supporters expressed their delight on social media at Kate becoming Princess of Wales.

She was also compared favourably to Diana, the most recent holder of the title.

“Kate Middleton is the only one deserving the title of Princess of Wales #QueenElizabeth,” one fan tweeted.

Another Twitter user asserted: “Catherine (not Kate) will be a wonderful Princess of Wales.”

Someone else echoed the royal insider’s words.

They wrote: “I think Kate will make the role her own. She will be equally as good as Diana but in a different way. She will be an amazing Princess of Wales.”

And a fourth person added: “Kate is definitely deserving of this and our Princess Diana would be very proud. Very, very proud.”

Read more: Sombre Kate Middleton hides eyes in sunglasses as she’s seen following Queen’s death

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.