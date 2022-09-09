Sombre Kate Middleton hides eyes in sunglasses as she’s seen following Queen’s death

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, Kate Middleton, looked sombre today as she was seen for the first time since the Queen’s death.

Kate stayed at home with her children whilst Prince William rushed to Scotland to be at Her Majesty’s side yesterday afternoon.

Kate didn’t travel to Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall seen for first time

The newly-titled Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, Kate, has been seen for the first time since the Queen’s death.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, the Palace announced yesterday evening.

Just days ago, Her Majesty formally appointed Liz Truss as the UK’s newest Prime Minister.

Following her death, Charles acceded to King and will now be known as King Charles III. Camilla is now officially Queen Consort.

Prince William is now heir to the throne, and he and Kate are now the Duke and Duchess of both Cambridge and Cornwall.

Now, the future Queen Consort has been spotted for the first time since the Queen died yesterday.

Kate stayed in Windsor with the kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge looks sombre

In photos obtained by the Mail Online, Kate was spotted wearing sunglasses and a black outfit earlier today.

The 40-year-old looked sombre as she sat behind the wheel of her car.

She was photographed in Windsor earlier today, less than 24 hours after the Queen’s death.

The news will come as a heavy blow to Kate, and of course, her children – George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Just two days ago, Kate and William beamed as they dropped their three children off at their new school.

The family recently moved to Windsor to be closer to the Queen – who had mainly lived in Windsor Castel since the pandemic.

Prince William is now reportedly on his way home from Balmoral to be with his family.

Charles is King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What next for the Royal Family?

Immediately after his mother’s death, Charles became King.

He travelled back to London this morning and was greeted by thousands of royal fans outside the gates of Buckingham Palace earlier today.

In touching scenes, the King shook hands with people in the crowd as he made his way to the palace.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 10), Charles will be proclaimed as King at an Accession Ceremony at St James’ Palace.

For the first time ever, the Accession Council ceremony will be televised.

Before all that, however, Charles met with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss was appointed by the Queen just days ago, and becomes the first Prime Minister since Churchill to serve under two monarchs.

Soon, Charles will address the nation for the first time as King.

Not much is known about Charles’ speech, however, it is pretty much guaranteed that he will pay tribute to his mother.

He will also, no doubt, rally the country to unite them in their for the late monarch.

Read more: How will Charles be as King? From ‘slimming down monarchy’ to ‘being more political’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.