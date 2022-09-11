The Queen and Prince Philip were parents to four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

However, one body language expert has suggested that the death of the monarch has hit one of the royals perhaps harder than the rest.

The Queen‘s only daughter Princess Anne appeared “contorted with grief” when she was seen for the first time following her mother’s death.

Princess Anne was among royals at a private church service yesterday afternoon (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Anne hit hardest of Queen Elizabeth’s children

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that she was perhaps the most “poignant” figure as the royal family left church last night.

Princess Anne had attended church on the Balmoral Estate with relatives including Prince Andrew, the Countess of Wessex and Zara Tindall.

The royal party gathered outside the church to take in the sea of flowers left in memory of the monarch.

Some also spoke with members of the public who assembled outside to pay their respects.

Prince Andrew and Princess Anne see floral tributes at Balmoral (Credit: Splash News)

‘Diminished posture’ and ‘contorted by sadness’

Judi explained: “Princess Anne was possibly the most poignant figure in terms of her body language, with her diminished posture and her facial expression.”

She added that it “appeared to aim at stoicism”.

However, she concluded that it was “contorted by sadness” following the death of her mother.

Prince Andrew’s body language explained

Elsewhere, Judi also analysed Prince Andrew’s body language.

She said that most of the other royals “hailed the crowd with a suppressed, lip-pressed, brave looking smile and one raised hand”.

Andrew hunched his shoulders, steepled his brows and raised and pressed his hands together in what looked like a praying gesture of thanks.

Others, she said, “just smiled weakly but warmly in a gesture of shared sympathy”.

However, of Andrew, she said: “Andrew hunched his shoulders, steepled his brows and raised and pressed his hands together in what looked like a praying gesture of thanks.”

The monarch died at the age of 96 earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Anne accompanies body of the Queen

Today, Princess Anne accompanied the body of her mother as the Queen began her journey to her final resting place.

She took her place in a cortège of cars travelling from the Balmoral Estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The journey took around 600 miles and took in Aberdeen and Dundee, among other areas of Scotland, before arriving in the Scottish capital.

Once the hearse carrying the coffin had arrived, the monarch’s body was greeted by Princess Anne.

Also there were Prince Andrew, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward.

Tomorrow, King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen’s body will then start to make its way down to London, once again accompanied by Princess Anne.

Once there she will lie in state for four days for fans to pay their respects.

They family will then start to prepare to say their final goodbyes to the Queen at her funeral on Monday September 19.

