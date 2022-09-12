Prince Harry issues emotional tribute to his ‘granny’ the Queen: ‘You are already sorely missed’

Prince Harry has issued an emotional tribute to his grandmother the Queen following her death.

The Queen died at her Balmoral estate on September 8 at the age of 96.

Harry travelled to Scotland to be with his grandmother but reports claim he didn’t make it in time.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has released a statement to pay a heartfelt tribute to his “granny”.

Prince Harry has issued a statement on his grandmother, the Queen, following her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s tribute to the Queen

It reads: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

Prince Harry has this morning issued his tribute to the Queen: “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.” pic.twitter.com/HpgHapRTfa — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) September 12, 2022

Harry continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings.

“From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.

Harry paid tribute to his “granny” the Queen (Credit: BBC)

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Concluding his tribute, the Duke of Sussex added: “Thank you for your commitment to service.

“Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

This weekend, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit tributes for the Queen outside Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan reunited with William and Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry reunite with William and Kate

The four reunited and came together to speak with members of the public and look at the floral tributes left for Her Majesty.

As they came together for the sombre occasion, royal fans were delighted to see them out again as a four.

One person said on Twitter: “It was good to see William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together to greet the people. The crowds looked so happy to see them all together.”

Another wrote: “Good to see the brothers together again. Family is family.”

A third added: “It’s good to see William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at this time of grief.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that it was King Charles who prompted the reunion.

The Daily Mail claimed that Charles “ordered” his sons to put their differences aside.

Read more: Prince William makes statement on becoming Prince of Wales as he and Kate share heartfelt vow

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.