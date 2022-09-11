Harry and William were brought together for yesterday’s walkabout by King Charles, reports claim.

Newspaper claims suggest the new King Charles spoke to his eldest son Prince William by phone ahead of the public reunion at Windsor.

The Daily Mail reports Charles “ordered” his sons to put their differences aside ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Royal sources also claim William ‘extended an olive branch at the 11th hour’ to his younger brother.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out around Windsor together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Harry seen in public together

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were already in Europe following engagements in Manchester and Germany earlier in the week.

However, Harry did not make it to Balmoral before the Queen‘s death on Thursday (September 8).

Additionally, reports claim Harry and Meghan did not have plans to see the Cambridges before the Queen’s passing, despite apparently staying in Frogmore Cottage.

Their UK residence is just hundreds of yards away from William and Kate’s new family home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

And so Saturday’s greeting of well-wishers marked the first time the four royal family members have appeared in public since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Before that the siblings were seen in public together to unveil a statue of their mother Diana in July 2021.

They also both attended the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021.

Prince William and Kate Middleton look at tributes left by supporters at Windsor on Saturday evening (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Show of unity’

A royal source told reporters the new Prince of Wales asked Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for the walkabout. It came following a phone call with King Charles.

They claimed: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.

“The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie tweeted after the walkabout that the invitation came late on.

It is a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.

He claimed: “The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle.

“But royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour.

“It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

It’s also claimed the walkabout took place 45 minutes later than planned. It’s said this was due to “extended negotiations beforehand”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look moved as they join the Windsor walkabout (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A show of the utmost respect’

He went on: “Just as we saw after the death of Prince Philip and at his funeral, these are the moments when members of the royal family can put differences to one side to focus on the loss that has brought them together.

“Today’s public reunion was a show of the utmost respect to the Queen.”

Read more: Will the British public embrace Charles and Camilla as King and Queen Consort?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.