Prince William has made his first statement about the “honour” he feels at becoming the Prince of Wales.

Of course, the title was previously held by his father, the now King Charles, for more than 50 years.

Charles has now bestowed the title on his eldest son, also making his wife Kate the Princess of Wales.

This is the first time anyone has held that title since Princes Diana was the Princess of Wales.

Prince William ‘honoured’ to become Prince of Wales in new statement

Earlier today, Sky News reported that Prince William had made a statement about becoming the Prince of Wales.

He expressed how “honoured” he is to be made Prince of Wales.

William said it was an “honour” to be asked to “serve the Welsh people” and added that he would do so with “humility and great respect”.

The heir to the throne also spoke of his and Kate’s “deep affection for Wales”.

Of course, they made their first family home on Anglesey after welcoming Prince George.

He said the new Prince and Princess of Wales would “spend the months and years ahead” deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

The statement added that they want to do their part to support the “aspirations of the Welsh people and shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.

William and Kate to visit Wales, statement reveals

It also hinted at a trip to Wales soon.

“The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.

“They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the royal family have made in years past.

Their Royal Highnesses look forward to travelling to Wales very soon and meeting the First Minister and other leaders at the first opportunity,” it concluded.

‘No one more deserving’

When the news was originally revealed that Kate would become the Princess of Wales, royal fans were delighted.

In fact, many said they couldn’t think of a more fitting woman to take over Diana’s former title.

One said: “Kate Middleton is the only one deserving the title of Princess of Wales.”

Another added: “I think Kate will make the role her own. She will be equally as good as Diana but in a different way. She will be an amazing Princess of Wales.”

A third said: “Kate is definitely deserving of this and our Princess Diana would be very proud. Very, very proud.”

Kate’s first appearance as Princess of Wales

Last night, Kate made her first public appearance as the Princess of Wales.

She joined her husband William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

The foursome were seen looking at floral tributes and speaking to the assembled crowd.

The move delighted royal fans, with hopes now that the rift between William and Harry could soon be healed.

