The funeral of the Queen will take place on Monday September 19, attended by dignitaries from across the world.

And even though the late monarch’s send off is a state occasion, it is also the final goodbye for her royal family members.

Arrangements are handled by the Earl Marshal, a hereditary position that comes with being the Duke of Norfolk.

But while nearly all of the Queen‘s extended family are expected to attend, questions remain about which of her younger relatives will figure.

The funeral of the Queen: Will her great-grandchildren attend?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not the youngest of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren.

However, Prince William’s children are second, third and fourth in the line of succession. And so their attendance at the funeral of the late monarch seems particularly relevant, if only for symbolic reasons.

After all, George and Charlotte did attend a memorial service for Prince Philip in March of this year. But that isn’t quite the same kind of occasion.

So will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis be at the Queen’s funeral?

Rules for royal funerals

According to Tiffany Norris, a formerly royal employee, very young children have not previously attended royal funerals.

However, she acknowledges this doesn’t mean that might not change for the present circumstances.

Additionally, if any royal children do go to the funeral, they are likely to be expected to follow the same rules as other royals.

And that means dressing in black.

Should a child attend a funeral?

Ms Norris, founder of The Mummy Concierge, told the Express it is up to parents to decide whether a child attending a funeral is the correct approach.

She said factors to be taken into consideration include whether the child is old enough to comprehend what is happening and how close they are to the person who has died.

Ms Norris added: “There is no hard and fast rule. It depends completely on whose funeral it is, what the child is like (will it upset them more to attend) and what decision their parent feels is best for both the funeral and the child.”

However, the entrepreneur also suggested any child under four is not old enough to go to a funeral.

If this approach is applied to George, Charlotte and Louis then they could all attend the Queen’s funeral.

Children’s behaviour at funerals

Ms Norris also shared tips on ensuring kids behave at funerals.

She suggested talking to young children in advance so they are not caught unawares by anything that happens.

The businesswoman also noted how laying out ground rules such as ‘sitting quietly’ is a good idea.

Furthermore, she added: “It might also be a nice idea to have a ‘reward jar’ or similar to honour good behaviour. You can explain that if they behave well, they will get given a star for their good behaviour.”

No doubt it will soon become clear whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a role at the Queen’s funeral.

