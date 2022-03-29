Prince Philip memorial: Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend as fans gush

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the memorial service for Prince Philip today and royal fans were left gushing.

The Cambridge children joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the service.

The Cambridges, bar Prince Louis, attended the service (Credit: BBC)

George and Charlotte attend Prince Philip memorial

Most of the Royal family came together today (Tuesday, March 29) to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The service of thanksgiving was held to pay tribute to Prince Philip’s long life of public service.

Read more: Prince Phillip’s memorial: Royal fans divided as Queen chooses to travel with shamed Prince Andrew

The service was broadcast on television, and two surprise guests caught many viewers’ eyes.

Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, were in attendance today, joining their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the service.

It’s safe to say that royal fans were pleasantly surprised by the duo’s appearances.

Royal fans gushed over the children’s appearance at the service (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react to George and Charlotte

Many a royal fan took to Twitter to gush over the Cambridge children.

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte are actually so adorable!” one royal fan tweeted.

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte looking delightful at their great grandfather’s memorial – so lovely that they are attending,” another said.

In addition, a third wrote: “Love seeing George and Charlotte, they are getting so big!”

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte are so grown up,” another wrote, adding heart-eye emojis to the end of their tweet.

Meanwhile, a fifth said: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte are so grown up!”

The Cambridge children’s appearances delighted fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else was in attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s presence at the memorial delighted fans. However, Prince Andrew‘s divided them.

The disgraced Prince arrived with his mother from Windsor. This was a move that raised many eyebrows.

ITV’s Royal Editor, Chris Ship, said it was an “interesting choice of travel companion on this important day”.

Read more: Prince Philip memorial service: Order in full

However, some leaped to Prince Andrew’s defence. “He is her son. Prince Philip was his father. He has every right to attend the memorial with the rest of his family,” one royal fan said.

However, others weren’t happy. “A show of support that she thinks will lead to his reintegration into society. No chance. Public mood greatly misjudged,” one said.

Meanwhile, a notable absence today was Prince Harry. He didn’t fly over from the United States to attend.

One royal expert has said that the Duke of Sussex will live with a “lifetime of regret” over his decision not to attend.

