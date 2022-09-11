The death of the Queen this week sparked an outpouring of grief, with little Prince Louis’ reaction surely speaking for us all.

The new Princess of Wales yesterday shared the sweet tribute Prince Louis made to his great-grandmother the Queen after he was told she had died.

Kate joined Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle on Saturday evening (September 10).

The foursome spent around 40 minutes looking at floral tributes left for the Queen.

And during their walkabout, Kate disclosed her youngest child’s reaction to the loss of his great-grandmother.

Prince Louis delighted royal fans in June with his Platinum Jubilee appearances alongside the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate ‘wells up’

One eyewitness told MailOnline that Kate appeared to be visibly moved as she chatted with bystanders.

Banita Ranow claimed Kate was “welling up” as she spoke with children about Prince Louis and the Queen.

Further reports suggest Kate described the young royal’s reaction as “so sweet”.

According to OK!, he told his mother “not to worry” about the Queen.

The publication reported Kate recalled: “My little Louis is just so sweet.

He said: ‘Mummy don’t worry, because she is now with great grandpa.

“He said: ‘Mummy don’t worry, because she is now with great grandpa.'”

The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales greet well-wishers (Credit: Sky News)

‘Beautiful to see’

Ms Ranow also reflected on brothers William and Harry, and their spouses, meeting well-wishers who had turned out.

“It was really nice.”

Her mother Baljinder Ranow agreed it was “fabulous”, adding: “It was so beautiful to see.”

She said: “I felt so emotional and I felt the Queen would have loved it.

“I just hope in the future they remain like that and that the brothers come together, and the families.”

It was William and Kate’s first engagement with their new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It was also the first time they have appeared in public with Harry and Meghan since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Previous to that, Prince William and Harry were seen in the public to unveil a statue of their mother Diana in July 2021 and for the funeral of their grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.

Prince Louis was also on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen’s final appearance there (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Louis and the Queen

The Queen had 12 great-grandchildren, with the eldest being Savannah Phillips, daughter of Peter Phillips.

The youngest great-grandchild of the Queen is Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

However, Prince Louis’ public interactions with his late great-grandmother may prove to be the most memorable.

The four-year-old proved quite the star during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The cheeky prince was snapped winking at royal fans during Trooping the Colour – and was even ticked off by his sister Charlotte.

And his animated facial expressions and antics on the balcony of Buckingham Palace should last long in the memories of supporters.

He also chatted excitedly with the Queen about the Red Arrows in a touching moment.

