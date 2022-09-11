Meghan and Harry took part in a walkabout with the Prince and Princess of Wales last night – something the Duchess of Sussex has been widely praised for.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined William and Kate outside Windsor Castle yesterday (September 10).

The one-time “Fab Four” looked at floral tributes and spoke to well-wishers.

And Meghan has been widely praised for taking part.

Meghan and Harry join Windsor walkabout

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently staying in Windsor.

Surprising royal fans assembled outside Windsor Castle yesterday, the duo joined William and Kate as they greeted crowds.

The foursome emerged at teatime and stayed for around 40 minutes.

During that time they looked at floral tributes, spoke to well-wishers and were seen together for the first time in a long time, suggesting that perhaps a healing of the rift could be on the cards.

Meghan Markle has ‘heart of a lion’

Royal fans were thrilled to see the four royals together after so long apart.

And Meghan in particular was praised for “showing up”.

One fan commented: “This woman did not have to show up. That country has abused her so terribly. Meghan has the heart of a lion. Prince Harry is lucky.”

“Amen. The heart of a lion indeed,” said another.

“I stand with Harry and Meghan. The heart of a lion!” said a third.

I stand with Harry and Meghan. The heart of a lion!

“The country that has abused Meghan for years. She had no reason to be there. Other than to support her husband. Truly a heart of a Lion,” said another.

“She did the right thing, because she loves her family and because Doria raised her right,” another declared of the star’s other.

“That’s why God will continue to bless her. I hope H knows what kind of woman he has by his side and appreciates her every day,” said another.

“It’s true … she is next level Goddess!!! She knows how to dig deep and just be her usual caring and loving self,” said another.

‘Bravery’ hailed

Others praised Meghan’s ‘bravery’.

“It took enormous guts, grace and dignity for Meghan Markle to appear in this capacity. I think she’s brave,” said another.

“Meghan is such a wonderful partner to Harry. She loves that man with all her heart. It was very brave of her to be there,” declared another.

‘She showed up for attention’

However, not everyone was convinced about the Duchess of Sussex’s motives for appearing.

“She showed up for attention,” claimed one.

“I think it’s her place to be with her husband at this sad time but I myself think she’s a diva who just craves attention.

“Like Harry said once: ‘What Meghan wants Meghan gets,'” another said.

“Meghan does not have the heart of a lion, she has the heart of a cold blooded gold digger,” slammed a third.

