King Charles and Camilla make emotional visit to floral tributes at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, have made an emotional visit to Buckingham Palace, where they toured the floral tributes left in memory of the Queen.

Charles and Camilla flew back from Balmoral in Scotland earlier this afternoon (September 9).

It followed the death of the Queen yesterday afternoon.

King Charles greeted well-wishers at Buckingham Palace (Credit: ITV)

Charles and Camilla see floral tributes

The King and Queen Consort flew back on an RAF jet and were driven to Buckingham Palace.

Crowds had gathered to pay their respects, with well-wishers congregating to lay flowers in memory of the Queen.

A sea of floral tributes have been left following the monarch’s death, a sight which surely moved King Charles upon his arrival at the Palace.

Crowds also lined the street in the Mall, welcoming the new King back to the capital.

He had been in Balmoral at the Queen’s bedside as she died along with his sister Princess Anne.

Charles and Camilla took in the floral tributes (Credit: BBC)

King Charles back in London

Charles arrived back at Buckingham Palace surrounded by police outriders.

The royal car was met with huge cheers from well-wishers as he arrived.

As King Charles stepped out, shout of “God save the King” were heard among the crowd.

Charles headed straight over to the well-wishers and shook their hands, smiling as they offered their condolences.

God save the King!

One woman even took the King’s hand and gave it a kiss before another kissed him on the cheek.

He also took time to chat to some of those present, sharing in their grief.

Before he entered the gates of Buckingham Palace for the first time as King, the crowd started to sing God Save the King.

An ocean of camera phones were also raised aloft, onlookers desperate to capture the historic moment.

Taking in floral tributes

Camilla then joined her husband as he walked over to the floral tributes that had been left at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The couple – dressed in black – walked side-by-side, taking in the tributes and chatting together.

They then disappeared inside Buckingham Palace for the first time as King and Queen Consort.

As the scenes played out on BBC and ITV, King Charles was seen wiping his eyes.

King Charles to address the nation

The new King will make his first official televised appearance later today.

The BBC reported that it will be filmed “in the next couple of hours” in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

Charles will also pose for his first official portraits as King.

It’s thought he will address the nation at 6pm tonight (September 9) following the death of his beloved mother.

He will no doubt attempt to rally the nation and unite them in their grief for the late Queen.

According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, King Charles will also pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Also tonight there will be an official service for prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The PM and senior ministers will attend and the public is also being welcomed.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.

