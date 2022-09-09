King Charles III has left Balmoral with Queen Consort Camilla following the Queen‘s death.

Charles and Camilla were reportedly at the Queen’s bedside when she died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8.

Now, the royal couple has been seen leaving Balmoral in a chauffer-driven car before arriving at Aberdeen airport.

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles were seen at Aberdeen airport today (Credit: ITV News)

King Charles leaves Balmoral

In an image, a grieving Charles was seen sitting in the backseat while Camilla was sat in the passenger’s seat.

They were driven to Aberdeen airport ahead of the King’s address to the nation this evening (September 9).

Charles was dressed in a black suit and tie with a white shirt.

Meanwhile, Camilla was dressed in all black as it’s tratitional during the royal mourning period.

The King and his wife were seen greeting airport staff before boarding a plane.

King Charles left Balmoral on Friday (Credit: ITV News)

When will King Charles deliver his speech?

It comes after the palace confirmed the new King will address the nation this evening following his mother’s death.

It’s understood the address will air at 6pm.

The contents of the speech isn’t yet known but he will of course pay tribute to his mother.

Charles is also expected to rally the nation and pledge his duty and service to the country.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

King Charles’ statement

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death yesterday evening, Charles released a statement to pay tribute to his “beloved mother”.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

The King continued: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The Queen tributes

Elsewhere this evening, an official service for prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in London will take place.

2,000 members of the public are invited to attend.

Those wishing to attend must visit the City of London tourism Office in Carter Lane to collect a wristband from 11am.

Today, Buckingham Palace also announced details on the royal mourning period.

The royal website stated that following the Queen’s death, it is King Charles III’s wish that a period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course, the palace has said.

