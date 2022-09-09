The death of Queen Elizabeth II is now dominating TV screens – and Brits are divided.

Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have all been shifted from ITV in favour of news coverage of the monarch’s death.

Tipping Point and The Chase have also been cancelled today (September 9).

Over on the BBC, wall-to-wall news coverage, much like that seen after Prince Philip’s death, is currently underway.

Channel 5 is also airing special coverage following her death.

However, despite BBC Two and Channel 4 running a more ‘normal’ service, some Brits are unhappy, with many calling for a change to the blanket coverage.

Death of Queen Elizabeth sparks changes to TV schedules

Following the Queen’s death, the TV schedules were scrapped for wall-to-wall news coverage.

With most of the nation united in grief, many took to Twitter to declare that they were in support of the decision.

“Watching TV with my 103-year-old mum still here with me at home – so sad crying together,” said one.

Others appeared pleased that ITV had replaced This Morning – due to be hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today – with a rolling news show.

“Thank you ITV for sparing us the sight of Alison and Dermot mugging and stumbling over a memorial episode of #ThisMorning,” said one.

If the Queen took pride in being an uplifting beacon of hope and unity, why do we mark her reign with a period of imposed depression.

Another seemed pleased ITV had swapped out Lorraine, too.

“Thank [bleep] Lorraine isn’t on. I don’t think I could handle ‘ooooooooh’ ‘mmmmm’ ‘uh-huh’ today,” said another.

“I‘m no monarchist but I completely understand the wall-to-wall TV coverage for the death of the Queen,” said another.

“It really says something when most TV and radio stations totally abandon their daily schedules for today’s continued coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and remember her contributions and the effect of her interactions with many people over the years of her long reign,” said another.

Pleas to make the coverage more ‘uplifting’

However, many others took to Twitter to grumble about the coverage, with some saying it should be more “uplifting”.

“If the Queen took pride in being an uplifting beacon of hope and unity, why do we mark her reign with a period of imposed depression & cancellation of things people enjoy?

“The Proms, theatre, sporting events, popular TV etc. Reflection, sharing nice memories – wouldn’t that be better?” asked one.

“Depressing media coverage left right and centre, pretty sure if I was Elizabeth I’d want people to be positive and happy, with hope for the future… no such luck in the UK,” another agreed.

“Return to regular scheduled programming on Radio and TV. The Queen would want people to laugh and enjoy themselves,” said another.

“Please don’t tell me there is no #ThisMorning. I can’t cope,” said another.

Brits ‘switch off’ their TVs

Others were rather more blunt in the face of the nation’s grief, though.

One said: “Is there seriously nothing else happening in the world this morning, no other news?”

A second commented: “It’s only been one day and I’m already fed up about it.”

“I haven’t switched my TV on at all today and I won’t for many many days. Watching back-to-back coverage about the Queen… No thanks!” blasted another.

