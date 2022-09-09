Royal fans think the Queen died ‘from broken heart’ following loss of beloved Philip

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday (Thursday, September 8), bringing an end to the longest reign in British history.

Her Majesty had been suffering from health and mobility issues for some time, however, some royal fans believe that the late monarch actually passed away from a “broken heart”.

The Queen passed yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Elizabeth II dies

Yesterday the devastating news that the Queen had died was announced.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully in Balmoral, the palace said.

Her death came just days after she appointed Liz Truss as the UK’s newest Prime Minister.

The Queen’s death came after a long and difficult couple of years for the late monarch.

Back in April of last year, the Queen lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99. He and the Queen had been married since 1947.

In the subsequent 17 months, the Queen was afflicted by a number of health and mobility issues. This meant that she missed a number of engagements.

Prince Philip and the Queen were married for 73 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans believe Queen Elizabeth II died of a ‘broken heart’

Many royal fans believe that the Queen died because of a broken heart – or that a broken heart is partially to blame.

Some took to Twitter to air their thoughts yesterday.

“Let us mourn our wonderful Queen. She died of a broken heart after losing her rock, they are reunited,” one royal fan tweeted.

“It’s clear to me that the Queen died of a broken heart,” another said.

“Safe to say the Queen had a great run and earned the world of respect. But nothing can mend a broken heart and now she is at peace and with her husband again,” a third wrote.

“Queen Elizabeth was put through so much in her old age. I know she was 96, but I do believe she died of a broken heart because of her husband,” another tweeted.

“Does the fact that the Queen passed away within an year of Prince Philip’s demise mean that she died of a broken heart? Lack of companionship & partnership at her age can be brutal. May be she was just missing Philip & died of loneliness?” a fifth speculated.

Charles is King now (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What happens next?

Following the Queen’s death, a period of national mourning began in the UK.

The mourning period is expected to last at least 10 days prior the Queen’s funeral.

However, it’s also expected to last for another seven days after Her Majesty’s funeral too.

As soon as the Queen passed away, Prince Charles then acceded to King. His wife, Camilla, is now Queen Consort.

He will now be referred to as King Charles III. The King and Queen Consort returned to London today (Friday, September 9).

Additionally, Prince William is now heir to the throne and has inherited a new title – the Duke of Cornwall. He and Kate Middleton will now be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

Read more: Prince Harry leaves Balmoral alone after missing the Queen’s death

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!