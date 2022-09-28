Speaking on his new podcast, Mike Tindall admitted he has “loads of regrets” over the Queen‘s death.

The former rugby star opened up about his relationship with Her Majesty in a special episode of his The Good, The Bad, & the Rugby podcast.

Mike opened up about the Queen in his podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall talks about the Queen in new podcast

During a special episode of his podcast, Mike opened up about the Queen’s death.

Mike is, of course, married to Zara Tindall, Princess Anne‘s daughter. This makes him the Queen’s grandson-in-law.

Her Majesty and Mike appeared to have a good relationship and attended numerous events together, both in public and in private.

Speaking of the Queen’s death, Mike said: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways amazing. To see the family come so close together overnight.”

I also have loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things.

He then continued, saying: “You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does.”

He then went on to speak about how Zara and the Queen shared a bond over their love of horses and how she loved her grandmother “more than anything else”.

“It’s like the world has lost its grandmother in some way.”

Mike shares three children with Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Regrets’ about the Queen’s death

The former rugby star then went on to open up about some regrets he has about the Queen.

“I also have loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things,” he said.

“Having nervousness when you sit there get that lucky seat of being sat next to her,” he continued.

“Going back through history and everything she’s possibly seen; 15 prime ministers, I don’t know how many presidents.

“To go through everything when she’s meeting dictators she has to stay neutral she has to perform her duty,” he said.

Mike met the Queen when he was still in school back in 1992 (Credit: YouTube)

Mike talks tributes

Later on in the podcast, Mike revealed that the Royal Family were “blown away” by tributes from the public.

“You expect an outpouring of love but I think how it was, the world leaders that came accepted their invitation without question. Immediately came back and said: ‘Yeah we’re coming,'” he said.

Later on, Mike revealed that he had met Her Majesty when he was still in school, obviously without the knowledge that they would one day become family.

“‘I think I was in a science class and she came in… got the Bunsen burner on,” he said.

“I got to say hello to her then.”

Mike then revealed that he has seen King Charles recently, and almost curtseyed to him.

“I was just following behind my wife, I saw her curtsey and fortunately didn’t… it was a lower bow,” he said.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II commemorated in ‘beautiful’ tribute approved by King Charles

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.