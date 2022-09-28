Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered with a “beautiful” set of stamps due to be released by Royal Mail.

The four commemorative stamps – all black-and-white images – will honour of the late Queen and her 70-year reign.

The stamps will feature portraits of Queen Elizabeth II marking different stages in her life.

News of the stamps comes after the official period of royal mourning ended earlier this week.

Four portrait stamps honouring Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s remarkable 70-year reign are the centrepiece of our new commemorative collection. Explore the collection: https://t.co/isHnWEPVCQ pic.twitter.com/9amA3VVZKc — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) September 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Mail pays tribute

For royal fans, the stamps will surely be a collectible.

The first stamp features a photo of the Queen during the first year of reign in 1952.

For the photo, Her Majesty the Queen had to pose for photographer Dorothy Wilding a whopping 59 times.

The photo will be featured as a second class stamp to mark the Queen’s ascension to the throne and her coronation.

A photo taken by Cecil Beaton will become a first class stamp.

It features the Queen standing in her admiral’s cloak with her head tilted to the left.

The photograph was taken in 1968 and used by Beaton at his first major exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Beaton admitted he wanted to “try something different” when photographing Her Majesty.

The monarch didn’t wear a crown or jewellery and was pictured standing in front of a plain background as he used a simple approach to take her photo.

The Queen will be featured on four new stamps to mark different stages in her life (Credit: Cover Images)

The third stamp costs £1.85 and will be a portrait of the Queen taken by Yousuf Karsh in November 1984.

Finally, a photograph taken of Her Majesty by Tim Graham in 1996 will grace the final stamp.

It featured the Queen attending a banquet at Prague Castle during her visit to the Czech Republic.

The last stamp will cost £2.55.

A presentation pack will be available of all four stamps and will cost £6.95.

When will they be released?

They are available to pre-order on the Royal Mail’s website and will be released in November.

A tribute to a woman whose commitment to public service and duty was unparalleled in the history of this country.

The four stamps are the first to be issued by King Charles III.

Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: “For the past 70 years every British stamp has been personally approved by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

“Today we are unveiling these stamps, the first to be approved by His Majesty The King, in tribute to a woman whose commitment to public service and duty was unparalleled in the history of this country.”

The four stamps are the first to be issued by King Charles III as he takes over Her Majesty’s reign (Credit: Cover Images)

When will King Charles III stamps go on sale?

Following the Queen’s death, King Charles III’s image will now replace Her Majesty’s on all new first and second class stamps issued.

The Royal Mail confirmed the stamps featuring King Charles III will be released once current stocks are “exhausted”.

However, the images of the new stamps, the timing of their release and the new silhouette of King Charles III will be unveiled at a later date.

The Royal Mail said: “In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch, existing stocks of definitive stamps that feature the late Queen and the special stamps which use their silhouette will be distributed and issued as planned.

“The launch dates of some of the special stamps may change.”

Royal fans react to touching Queen Elizabeth II tribute

“They are beautiful,” said one royal fan of the stamps.

Another added: “I’d love to get some of these. She was a icon who will go down in modern British history for centuries to come.”

“They look great, really nice tribute to the Queen,” said another.

“A beautiful tribute,” another echoed.

