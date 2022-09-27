Mike Tindall shared how the royals have dealt with the Queen‘s death on a new episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The former rugby star revealed that the royals “came together” following Her Majesty’s death earlier this month.

Mike opened up about the Queen’s death in his latest podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall reveals royal secrets on podcast

During the latest episode of his podcast, Mike spoke about the Queen’s death and its impact on the royal family.

Mike is, of course, married to Zara Tindall – Princess Anne‘s daughter.

This, therefore, makes him the Queen’s grandson-in-law.

You know it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does.

Mike has attended numerous events with the Queen over the years – both in public and private.

During his podcast, Mike said of the Queen’s death: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy.”

He then continued, saying: “In some ways amazing. To see the family come so close together overnight.

“You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does,” he added.

Mike spoke about the Queen’s funeral too (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Impact on Zara

The former rugby star then continued, speaking about how the Queen’s death impacted his wife, Zara.

“Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else,” he said.

“Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that,” he continued.

“It’s like the world has lost its grandmother in some way.”

Mike then reflected on the funeral, citing the guest list as an example of how respected Her Majesty really was.

He also reminisced about the time he met the Queen when he was in school.

Of course, he had no knowledge at the time that he would eventually marry into Her Majesty’s extensive family.

Mike was supported by fans (Credit: YouTube)

Mike supported by royal fans

The father-of-three posted a clip of him speaking about the Queen on his Instagram earlier today.

Plenty of 203k followers took to the comment section to send him their support, with some saying that he looked emotional when speaking about Her Majesty.

“He looks like he is almost crying. My deep sorry for the family,” one of his followers wrote.

“He looks very emotional talking about her,” another said. “Beautiful episode!” a third commented.

“He truly got to experience the very best part of Her Majesty, The Queen,” another said.

When the Queen passed away, Mike took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her.

The former rugby star uploaded two photos for his 203k followers to see. The first picture showed the Sydney Opera House with a picture of the Queen projected on it.

The second was a sketch of a tearful corgi.

