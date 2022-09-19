Mike Tindall tenderly comforts James, Viscount Severn at Queen’s funeral

Mike Tindall shared a heartwarming moment with a young member of the royal family, James, Viscount Severn, at the Queen’s funeral today.

The Queen’s farewell was watched by fans up and down the UK.

The royal family was, of course, in attendance, and one of those was the rarely seen James, Viscount Severn, just 14.

Mike was pictured supporting the Queen’s youngest grandson during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attended the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

Mike Tindall comforts royal youngster

In a snapshot captured during the ceremony, Mike lovingly placed his hand on James’ back.

As a result, fans rushed to comment on the moment.

“It’s very telling about the person when there are moments like this that are so small in comparison to the events going on around.

“He genuinely has a good heart and is mindful of his extended family. He’s a good man, and his wife has chosen one of the best,” commented one.

A second wrote: “He is always there, God Bless Mike for being the man he is. The Royals need him!”

“I love him. What a great addition to that family. Zara chose well,” said a third commenter.

A fourth added: “Looking out for the youngest one of the grandchildren!”

Mike was seen comforting one of the young royals (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, James wasn’t the only young royal in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived for the funeral to the surprise of some royal fans.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, arrived with their mother at Westminster Abbey with their mother Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla.

Heartbreakingly, at one stage during the ceremony, some fans spotted George appearing to look upset.

One viewer tweeted: “I cried at the piper, also when I spotted little Prince George look like he wiped away a tear.”

A second said: “Little Prince George not knowing where to look and biting his lip like he might cry has my heart aching.”

“The Prince of Wales and Prince George just set me off crying again,” confessed a third watcher.

Celebrities come out for the Queen

Elsewhere, numerous famous faces also attended the sombre ceremony on Monday morning in London.

Bear Grylls was one of the first celebrities confirmed to be at the funeral this morning.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was also in attendance, alongside Canadian musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury.

The unlikely trio joined Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. They attended due to all having received the Order of Canada which is the country’s second highest civilian honour.

