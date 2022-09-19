Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived at the Queen’s funeral and walked behind her coffin.

The Queen‘s state funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey from 11am.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, arrived with their mother, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived at the funeral today (Credit: ITV)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Queen’s funeral

Little Charlotte was wearing a black coat dress with a matching black hat.

Meanwhile, George was wearing a black suit and tie.

The siblings then grasped their parents’ hands as they walked in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

They walked alongside their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate comforted Charlotte as they arrived today (Credit: ITV)

Royal fans were in tears watching George and Charlotte arrive and walk in the procession.

One person said on Twitter: “Seeing prince George and Princess Charlotte in Westminster brought tears to my eyes.”

Another wrote: “Yep now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect.”

A third added: “I am properly crying over Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin with their parents, they’re still babies.”

Queen Camilla has arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside the Princess of Wales and Prince George & Princess Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/2wWWtKX8vr — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

Another tweeted a heartbroken emoji alongside: “Awww Prince George and Princess Charlotte. What an enormous day for them.”

Others were distracted by Charlotte’s outfit. One said: “Charlotte so grown up in her hat.”

Another wrote: “Princess Charlotte in her black hat, adorable.”

A third wrote: “Princess Charlotte in a hat,” followed by crying face emojis.

George wore a black suit while Charlotte wore a black coat dress (Credit: ITV)

The Queen’s funeral

Other members of the Royal Family arrived including King Charles.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken into Westminster Abbey for the service, which began at 11am.

To conclude the service, a two-minute silence will be held.

Following the service, the Queen’s coffin will be taken on a procession through London.

The Queen’s coffin will process to Wellington Arch via The Mall and pass by Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Around 1pm, at Wellington Arch, the coffin will be carried into the State Hearse for a two-hour drive to Windsor.

Then at 3pm, the Queen will be taken along the Long Walk in a procession and then to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

At 4pm, there will be a committal service at St George’s Chapel and the burial will take place in private.

She will be laid to rest with her beloved late husband Prince Philip as well as her parents.

