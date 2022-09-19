Shock at George and Charlotte’s role in Queen’s funeral after William’s comments about Diana’s

The Queen’s funeral is taking place today (Monday, September 19), and the whole world is going to be watching.

All the royals will be there, and they’ll all play a role in the proceedings.

However, Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s role in the funeral has shocked many, with some arguing they’re too young.

George and Charlotte were at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral of the Queen

It was announced earlier that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be attending the Queen‘s funeral today.

The young royals, aged nine and seven respectively, are believed to be the youngest royals ever to take such a central role in a momentous state occasion.

Three-year-old Louis won’t be in attendance though, as he is “too young”.

George and Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey in a car with Camilla, the Queen Consort, and their mother.

They will then join the procession when it arrives, following the Queen’s coffin into the church.

They walked beside their parents and in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The decision is something of a surprise for many, given William’s experience of his mother’s funeral – and recollection now.

He has said previously: “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, that walk.”

Harry meanwhile said in the past: “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

George and Charlotte walked behind the coffin (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal fans react to Cambridge kids role at funeral of the Queen

Royal fans expressed their shock over George and Charlotte’s role in the funeral upon hearing the news.

Many worried that the royal children are too young to be walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin today.

“I’m sure all will go smoothly for the #Queen’s final journey…but I bet I’m not the only person who doesn’t think it’s wise to send a 7-year-old ( let alone a 9-year-old) to walk behind a coffin. Too young,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Absolutely not! – My thinking is that damaged Harry when he walked behind his mother’s cortege at such a young age in such a public display – Some things as kids stick in your mind’s eye and never go away!” another agreed.

“I think it’s too young to attend, full stop,” a third wrote.

“Completely agree! Did they learn nothing from William and Harry’s experience? It’s not so much the walking behind the coffin but that it’s in front of millions and presumably there will be no arm of comfort around them!” another tweeted.

Other royal fans have defended the decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans defend decision

However, other royal fans have defended the decision for the kids to walk behind the Queen’s coffin.

“Disagree. They were close. It’s their Granny not their parent and it’s really important to allow children to participate and grieve in the way they want.

“They will have been asked and they will have been watching. It’s very appropriate if they’ve said they want to do it,” one royal fan wrote.

“Disagree. They were clearly very close to the Queen & should have the right to be part of it if they want to. It’s obviously something they’ve really thought about because it was announced so late.

“Also, like it or not they are now 2nd & 3rd in line to the throne,” another said.

“George should be there, as a future Monarch,” a third wrote.

According to sources, Prince William and Kate thought “long and hard” before deciding to allow George and Charlotte to attend.

