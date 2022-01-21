Meat Loaf is dead aged 74
News

Meat Loaf dead aged 74 as stars pay tribute to Bat Out of Hell singer

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star passed away with his wife by his side

By Rebecca Calderwood

Meat Loaf fans have rushed to pay tribute to the Bat Out of Hell singer following his death aged 74.

The musician and actor sadly passed away with his beloved wife Deborah by his side, a statement confirmed today (January 21).

Meat Loaf – born Marvin Lee Aday – died on Thursday evening following a lengthy career in showbiz.

Meat Loaf is dead aged 74
Musician Meat Loaf is dead aged 74 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meat Loaf dead aged 74

The singer’s family confirmed the news on his official Facebook page.

The post read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours…

Don’t ever stop rocking!

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

The statement continued: “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf’s debut album, Bat Out of Hell, has sold more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Meat Loaf is dead aged 74
Tributes have poured in for the icon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in for Meat Loaf following his death

A number of celebrities have rushed to pay tribute to the Grammy winner.

In a post on Twitter, Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

“A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice stars pay tribute to former pro skater Sean Rice as he dies aged 49

Musician Cher penned: “Had so much fun with Meatloaf when he did ‘Dead Ringer’. I’m very sorry for his family, friend & fans. Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day.”

Stephen Fry tweeted: “I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf.

“Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century.”

‘A larger than life character’

Meanwhile, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway paid tribute to the icon on Good Morning Britain.

Ben told viewers: “I was lucky enough to interview him a number of years ago Jenny and I when we hosted Entertainment Today, some you might remember, Meat Loaf came in and he was so much larger than life, in the end we had to throw him out of the studio!

“He didn’t want to go and spent the whole time in the studio with us. He comes ready for a performance, one of those people ready for… very loud as well!”

Read more: Dawn French pays heartbreaking tribute to Gary Waldhorn as ‘Dibley loses another shining star’

Fans have also shared their condolences, with one saying: “RIP Meat Loaf keep rocking them in heaven man.”

Another posted: “The legend that was Meat Loaf has sadly passed away. A larger than life character in more ways than one, will certainly be missed by many. RIP Michael Lee Aday.”

In addition, a third wrote: “RIP Meat Loaf!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady on For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O’Grady leaves For The Love Of Dogs fans in ‘tears’ as they praise ‘genuine’ host
Chas Mack and Charity in 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers
13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a death, a return and a kiss
gmb
GMB: Paul Young’s appearance causes a stir among Gino D’Acampo fans
the chase anne
The Chase fans call for ‘new rules’ after contestant’s ‘irritating’ behaviour leaves them fuming
The repair shop
The Repair Shop leaves viewers – and Dan Walker – in tears with TWO heartbreaking stories
toby kirkup emmerdale
Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders actor Tony Kirkup died at home just hours after hospital discharge