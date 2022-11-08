BBC has confirmed that EastEnders star Bill Treacher has died at the age of 92.

The actor, who famously played Arthur Fowler in the BBC soap from 1985 until 1986, died on Saturday, November 5.

In a statement, Bill’s family confirmed the actor’s health ‘had been declining for some time.’

They said: “Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed.”

His family added: “He was much loved by his wife Kate, his son Jamie, and daughter Sophie.”

Arthur and Pauline Fowler were in the show from day one (Credit: ANL/Shutterstock)

EastEnders pay tribute to Bill Treacher

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher.

“As one of our original cast members, Bill created a much-loved character in Arthur Fowler and, alongside Wendy Richard, they created an iconic family in the Fowlers who still remain at the heart of the show.

Actor Bill also starred in The Bill (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“Bill left EastEnders in 1996 so it is a true testament to both he, and the character he created in Arthur, that he is still thought of so fondly.

“Bill will always be remembered for his charm, sense of humour – with a smile that lit up the room – and more importantly as a family man who was devoted to his wife and children.”

They added: “Bill will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders and all those who loved watching him.”

It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher. Bill & his character, Arthur Fowler, will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders. Rest in peace, Bill.

Please visit our Facebook page for further statements: https://t.co/7f2GeonDjr pic.twitter.com/M8OFokRYSL — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) November 8, 2022

Tributes pour in

Fans were heartbroken by the news.

Many called him an icon and told how they loved him and Pauline.

“I loved this character and Bill rest in peace,” said one.

“Oh, that’s so sad. My condolences to his family and everyone at EastEnders,” added another.

A third wrote: “Arthur and Pauline Fowler, the heart of the square when the show started. RIP.”

“Such an iconic character! The Mrs Hewitt storyline was brilliant,” shared someone else.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

