Grange Hill legend Gwyneth Powell – known for her role as Mrs McClusky – has died at the age of 76

Grange Hill legend Gwyneth Powell – known for her role as Mrs McClusky – has tragically died at the age of 76.

Her agent Matthew Lacey confirmed the sad news in a statement on Monday September 12 2022.

He said in a statement on behalf of the family that the actress died “after complications following a major operation for a perforated colon”.

Gywneth Powell death – when did the Grange Hill actress die?

TV actress Gwyneth Powell died last Thursday (September 8 2022) in Brighton.

The statement added: “She passed away peacefully, with her husband [Alan Leith] and niece at her bedside.

“Gwyneth will be greatly missed by her adoring family and friends along with her many fans from multiple TV appearances.”

Mancunian Gwyneth was born on July 5 1946.

Actress Gwyneth Powell was best known for playing fearsome headmistress Bridget McClusky in Grange Hill.

She played the role between 1981 and 1991.

In fact, she originally trained to be a teacher at Goldsmith’s College in London, before choosing to become an actor.

The actress appeared in 169 episodes of the hugely popular show Grange Hill.

She joined two years after its original launch and left 17 years before its final episode.

The TV star asked to be written out in order to focus on other roles.

Gwyneth Powell career

Her first ever TV role was in the TV series Rogues’ Gallery in 1969.

She went on to star in dozens of TV dramas, including a significant role as Clare Weston in The Guardians.

Actress Gwyneth also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down as Mum, and more recently Not Going Out.

Just this year, Gwyneth starred in the detective drama Grace.

Veteran actress Gwyneth played Joan Talbot in the Grace episode Not Dead Enough.

She also played Gran in House of Anubis, and Nana in The Gemma Factor.

Gwyneth also starred as Ivy Trehearne in Echo Beach, and enjoyed roles in several soaps.

She played Diana Kenton in Corrie in 1976, and Julie Croft in Emmerdale the same year.

It is with very great sadness that I can now let you know that the wonderful actress and friend of over forty years Gwyneth Powell passed away last week. My love and condolences are with her husband Alan Leith, family and friends. You will be forever in our hearts. RIP darling pic.twitter.com/RaUmilzZJ5 — Kate Plantin CDG (@kateplantin) September 12, 2022

Gwyneth Powell death – condolences

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education said: “We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Gwyneth Powell.

“Her famous portrayal of Mrs McClusky is one that will be fondly remembered by all those that grew up watching Grange Hill.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share their outpourings of grief.

One spoke for all of us when they wrote: “Rest in peace Gwyneth Powell.

“I think we can all say that Mrs McClusky was one of Grange Hill’s most loved characters, and Gwyneth will be deeply missed.”

