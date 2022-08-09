Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died, and tributes are pouring in from around the world including from her co-star and friend John Travolta.

The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in the musical Grease.

She died at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

Grease star Olivia Newton-John has passed away (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Actor John Travolta – who played Danny in Grease – lead the tributes to Olivia in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

He said: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.”

“Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” he added, signing off: “Your Danny, your John!”

Actress Stockard Channing – who played Betty Rizzo in Grease – said: “I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being.

“Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously.”

Singer Rod Stewart called Olivia “the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication”.

I will never forget this night. I had the privilege of performing alongside Olivia Newton John for the Spina Bifida charity concert in Australia. She was warm, kind and caring to everyone backstage. She was the same every time we met. A true icon. Sad day 💔 #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/PLaLKezT51 — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) August 8, 2022

“Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy’ era,” he revealed.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue shared a photo of herself with Olivia and wrote: “Since I was 10 years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will.

More tributes as news of Olivia’s passing spreads

“She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.”

Linda Nolan tweeted: “So sad and upset to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. She was one of the nicest people we ever met, we first met her back in 1974 on the Cliff Richard show – and still kept in touch since. A beautiful person, inside and out.”

Peter Andre took to Twitter to share his upset over the “sad” news of her passing.

So sad and upset to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. She was one of the nicest people we ever met, we first met her back in 1974 on the Cliff Richard show – and still kept in touch since A beautiful person, inside and out ❤️❤️❤️ — Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) August 8, 2022

“I will never forget this night,” he wrote. “I had the privilege of performing alongside Olivia Newton-John for the Spina Bifida charity concert in Australia.

“She was warm, kind and caring to everyone backstage. She was the same every time we met. A true icon. Sad day.”

TV star Paul O’Grady shared a picture of himself with Olivia on Instagram and wrote: “I’ve just heard about the passing of Olivia Newton-John.

“What lousy news. She was such a lovely lady and I know she was loved by so many as Sandy in Grease but for me, she’ll always be Betsy Mae in ‘Sordid Lives’ R.I.P Olivia.”

Elton John said Dame Olivia’s death was the “saddest of news to wake up to.”

The singer said: “Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness.

“A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Olivia Newton-John earned global fame with her role as Sandy in Grease (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oliva Newton-John dies aged 73

Meanwhile, Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

The post added: “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

